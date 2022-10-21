JPJ collected RM286m through JPJeBid system

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The online vehicle number plate system, JPJeBid is among the highest contributor in revenue for the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and has managed to collect RM286 million in the first 10 months of this year.

JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said 124 vehicle number plate series were introduced through the system, with an average of RM2.3 million profit per series.

“Since the department introduced the initiative, response from the public has been very encouraging as everyone can bid no matter where they are.

“This system makes it easy for consumers to bid for the numbers they want in a transparent and effective manner. Previously, people in Penang couldn’t bid for other states’ plates, but now they can bid for any state’s plate, including Sarawak, online,” he told reporters after attending the launch of a drive-through counter at Penang JPJ here today.

He said the counter would allow the public to renew their licenses and conduct other transactions, including paying summons, easily and faster.

“The drive-through counters will be expanded to all states, beginning with Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan soon,” he added.-Bernama