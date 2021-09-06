JPJ offers free replacement of licence for flood victims in Yan

ALOR SETAR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is offering free replacement of driving licence (LLM), Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC) for those who lost the documents in the floods in Yan.

According to a statement posted on JPJ’s Twitter page, it will be carried out under the department's 'touch point' initiative from today (Sept 6) until Sept 18.

However, it said, the document owners would have to lodge a police report on the loss or damage of their documents and present themselves at any JPJ counter in Kedah to apply for the replacement. -Bernama