JPJ's mySIKAP database integrated with other agencies since 2007

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) mySIKAP system database has been integrated with those of other authorities since 2007, according to JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim (pix).

In a statement today, he said the integration process of mySIKAP database involved agencies like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and local authorities (PBT).

On Feb 11, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim, in a statement, welcomed the JPJ Motor Vehicle Digital Licence (e-LKM) and Malaysian Digital Driving Licence (e-LMM) Pioneer Project which was announced by the Transport Minister a day earlier.

“JSPT via the Mobile Computerised On-Line Payment System (MCOPS) can also conduct integrated checks with JPJ’s mySIKAP system or QR code display to verify vehicle registration and identity card numbers,” Zailani said.

He said this when commenting on a media statement issued by former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan yesterday entitled ‘All Quarters Must Be Together on Digital Road Tax, Driving Licence’.

Musa said the Transport Ministry should conduct a thorough study on the JPJ digitalisation initiative which has done away with the display of physical road tax and instead allows motorists to just show the digital document using the internally developed MyJPJ application.

Musa also questioned how traffic enforcement could be carried out by other agencies apart from JPJ if these agencies did not have access to JPJ’s digital licence database.

Zailani said as the digitalisation initiative was a pioneer project, there would be continuous efforts to upgrade the system to ensure its effectiveness so that it benefits the country and the people. -Bernama