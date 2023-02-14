JPJ to add security feature for MyJPJ app: Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Users who wish to register their MyJPJ app will need to key in a unique alphanumeric identifier number displayed on the back of their driving license beginning today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said this follows the decision of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) this morning to add another feature to the app to boost its security standards.

“Those who have already registered their MyJPJ app need not key in the number. This security measure is for new users,” he told reporters after launching the Arts of The Move initiated by Think City at the Pasar Seni MRT station here today.

He added that the JPJ introduced the security feature following complaints that the app registration required the identity card number that could be misused by irresponsible parties.

He said that every driving license issued by the JPJ had a different unique alphanumeric identifier number.

Loke said users who could not use their identify card number to register their MyJPJ app could have used the same number while registering the MySikap or JPJe-bid apps.

“You can’t use the same identity card to register again,” he said.

Loke previously announced that owners of private vehicles no longer needed to display their road tax effective immediately, but only needed to show the document on the MyJPJ app.

Meanwhile, Think City in its statement said Arts On The Move is a programme that aimed to connect arts and culture and downtown Kuala Lumpur to commuters and visitors.

“Arts On The Move will be happening every fortnight from February to June this year between 5 pm to 6 pm.

The programme will feature curated quality performances, art installations and workshops for commuters to enjoy and participate in,” the statement added.

The Arts On The Move is supported by MRT Corporation, Yayasan Sime Darby, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL). -Bernama