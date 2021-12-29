JPPH given power as intermediary on property evaluation and price

PUTRAJAYA: The Property and Evaluation Services Department (JPPH) has been empowered by the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) to be the intermediary in evaluating and determining the price of a property for those who wish to take a loan on it.

This followed the online signing of a memorandum of understanding between LPPSA and JPPH today for the sharing of information on financing evaluation for the public housing sector.

“The MOU is the start for improvement of the existing work process to better the services for civil servants,” said LPPSA in a statement.

The MoU was signed by LPPSA chief executive officer, Mohd Farid Nawawi and JPPH director-general, Datuk A’zmi Abdul Latif.

LPPSA was established under the LPPSA Act 2015 and operates as a statutory body since Jan 1, 2016, taking over the functions of the Housing Loan Division to manage the housing financing for the public sector.-Bernama