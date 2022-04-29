JPVNS must be firm in combating illegal pig farms in PD: MB

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has urged the Negeri Sembilan Veterinary Services Department (JPVNS) to act more decisively in addressing the issue of unlicensed pig farms in Kampung Baru Tanah Merah Site A, Port Dickson.

He said an immediate report should be made if JPVNS found that there were slaughtering or smuggling of livestock following the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak recently.

“JPVNS should take this issue seriously and take immediate action because it is feared that if left unchecked, this virus can spread and infect livestock in other areas.

“We should take heed of the Nipah virus that occurred in 1999. The community there is also worried if the virus recurs again because it has a very bad effect,“ he told reporters after handing over Aidilfitri special financial assistance to members of the Local Authority Councils here today.-Bernama