Judge: ‘1MDB trial has been delayed for so long’

PETALING JAYA: A judge has reminded the prosecution and defence that the Kuala Lumpur High Court has a commitment to wrap up the 1MDB corruption trial against Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix), Malaysiakini reports.

Collin Lawrence Sequerah today told both parties that the trial, which began in 2019, has been delayed for a long time.

The trial judge said this when allowing the defence team’s application to adjourn the trial earlier today due to Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah being on medical leave (MC).