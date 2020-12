SUNGAI PETANI: The Sessions Court here today ordered the medical report of 24 men who are charged with becoming members of an organised criminal group to be submitted to the court before or on Dec 20.

Judge Azman Abu Hassan also ordered for a comprehensive medical examination on all the accused, aged between 20 and 58, to be conducted by government doctors.

This is to enable the court to examine their health condition through the medical report before the case comes up for mention on Dec 31, he added.

He also allowed 23 of the accused to meet a member of their respective families for three minutes in the court, but under strict control by the police as they had not met their family member for 42 days in complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This was after deputy public prosecutor Mohd Farhan Aliff Ahmad informed the court that one of the accused could not be present today as he is at a rehabilitation centre in Batu Gajah, Perak, which is placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

They were first charged last Oct 22 with becoming members of an organised criminal group that was involved in drug trafficking activities in Sungai Petani between Jan 1 last year and last Sept 26. — Bernama