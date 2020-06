KUALA LUMPUR: Actress-cum-model Zarina Anjoulie Mohamad Fahizul’s application for the High Court here to enter a judgment against actress Amyza Aznan, who has so far failed to respond to a RM3 million defamation suit, will be heard on July 10.

The suit was filed following a statement by Amyza, whose real name is Azizah @ Amyza Aznan, 46, who allegedly used abusive words defaming and humiliating Zarina Anjoulie when the latter questioned a few local artistes asking for special Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid from the government following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Datuk Azimah Omar set the date during the case proceedings today, in the presence of Zarina Anjoulie’s lawyer Nurul Hafidzah Hassan.

The judge also ordered that a letter of notification be sent to the defendant, Amyza, to inform her of the new date. The application was supposed to be heard today.

Earlier, Nurul Hafidzah told the court that the case had been publicised in the media and the defendant should have taken note of today’s proceedings.

The lawyer said Amyza has failed to enter an appearance after the suit was filed on April 23, and delivered to her by hand on April 24 and via registered post on April 28.

In her statement of claim, Zarina Anjoulie, 34, the plaintiff, claimed that following the announcement by the government on the BPN for the B40 and M40 groups with a household income of RM8,000 and below, some local artistes voiced their opinion, saying that the government should also provide a ‘special assistance’ for local artistes.

The entrepreneur also claimed that she posted a video on her Instagram page on March 28, which in general stated that the ‘special assistance’ was unnecessary and only eligible artistes should apply for the BPN aid like the rest of the people.

She claimed that on March 29, a group known as ‘Bantuan Covid-Seni 2020’ was created on the Telegram app to discuss Covid-19 assistance for local artistes, with at least 819 artistes including Amyza joining the group.

The plaintiff claimed that through the group, Amzya had used defamatory words against her, resulting in many members of the group being influenced, adding that the defendant had also posted defamatory words against her on her Instagram in April.

She claimed that the defamatory words implied that she was ill-mannered, irresponsible and frequently slandering other artistes, resulting in her reputation being tarnished and causing her to be depressed.

Accordingly, the plaintiff is seeking general damages on losing her reputation totalling RM3 million, exemplary damages, interest and an apology from the defendant.

In addition, she is seeking an injunction to prevent the defendant from making any future comments that may be defamatory, embarrassing or damaging to the plaintiff’s reputation, other costs and relief that the court deems fit. -Bernama