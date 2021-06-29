July 10 sighting of moon for Aidiladha

KUALA LUMPUR: The sighting of the new moon to determine the date for Aidiladha will be conducted on July 10, the office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal said in a statement today.

The Keeper of the Rulers' Seal would announce the date for Aidiladha over radio and television on the same night, it said.

“Conference of Rulers had consented to setting the date for Aidiladha based on the 'rukyah' (sighting of the new moon) and 'hisab' (mathematical and astronomical calculation) methods,” said the statement.

The sighting will be conducted at 28 locations nationwide, it added.

The locations are Pontian Kecil, Johor; Falak Al-Khawarizmi complex, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor, Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting, Kuala Langat, Selangor; Selangor observatory, Sabak Bernam, Selangor.

Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong, Perak, Falak Sheikh Tahir centre, Pantai Aceh, Penang; Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda; Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi and Alor Setar Tower in Kedah.

Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut and KUSZA observatory, Mukim Merang, Setiu, Terengganu; Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Mukim Manjur, Olak Jeram District, Kuala Krai; SEDC Tower, Kota Baharu, Kelantan.

Esplanade Luak, Miri and Teluk Bandung, Kuching in Sarawak; Lubang, Miri; Al-Biruni observatory, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan, Sabah; Bukit Tanjung Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Berincang, Cameron Highlands and Bukit Pelindong, Kuantan, Pahang; 13th Floor, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah; Labuan International Campus; Menara Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya International Convention Centre and Menara Pandang, Masjid Al-Hussain Kuala Perlis in Perlis. -Bernama