July 12 is public holiday in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: This July 12 will be a public holiday in Kelantan as a replacement holiday in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration.

The Kelantan State Secretary’s Office, in a statement today, said the state government had gazetted 9 Zulhijjah, which is July 9, 2022, as a public holiday in conjunction with the wuquf day in Padang Arafah.

“Since Wuquf falls on Saturday, 9 Zulhijjah, which is on July 9, 2022 and the public holiday for the first and second day of the Hari Raya Qurban fall on Sunday and Monday (July 10 and 11, 2022 respectively), Tuesday is a public holiday in Kelantan as a replacement holiday for the second day Hari Raya Qurban,“ it said.-Bernama