TEMERLOH: Leaders and civil servants must ‘jump’ to provide assistance to those hit by disasters.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said this attitude would help lighten the burden of the victims who were facing a test from Allah.

“Tests such as these tell us about the sincerity of those who want to help. This is what I look at, it does not matter if they come (to help) on the first day or later.

“I do not want my presence (at the disaster scene) to be the reason people come to just see and talk. It is better to help in any way you can...if you do not have RM100, give RM10, and if you cant give a bag of rice, give a cup,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah was speaking after visiting and handing out contributions to 74 storm-hit families in Kampung Haji Ali here today, accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Sultan Abdullah who represented his family in conveying condolences to the affected families, said it was his late father Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah who taught him about the need to provide immediate assistance to disaster victims.

“I pray that all the victims have patience and consider this to be a test because nobody is free of tests. I urge those affected to give their cooperation,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah also expressed his thanks to the security forces, government agencies, non-governmental organisations, politicians and private individuals who helped the victims of the storm on Monday.

The storm which destroyed 74 houses in six villages in this district, also damaged two surau and schools, causing an estimated RM270,000 in the cost of damages.

On his visit, Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also visited several of the affected houses and spoke to the victims.

One victim Rabiatul Fadillah, 37, said the visit by the royal couple gave some comfort to her family who now had to stay at the surau after their home of 10 years was destroyed in the storm.

“I was very touched when the Raja Permaisuri Agong showed her concern and she even wanted to go into my house to see for herself the damage, but was advised against doing so as the roof was being repaired.

“I did not expect them to be so concerned. In fact, Sultan Abdullah told my husband to contact him if he needed any help,” she said. — Bernama