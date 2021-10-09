Just 0.6 per cent left to reach fully vaccinated adult population target

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20,927,867 individuals or 89.4 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, just 0.6 percentage points short of the targeted 90 per cent.

Based on the Ministry of Health data on the COVIDNOW portal, 94.7 per cent or 22,166,911 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 174,820 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 74,199 as first dose and 100,621 as second dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 45,379,299.

Meanwhile, 5.6 per cent or 177,029 of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 have completed their vaccination and 70.4 per cent or 2,217,920 teenagers have received at least one dose of the vaccine,

On Sept 22, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said interstate travel would resume when 90 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated.-Bernama