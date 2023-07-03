Just before cremating their ‘son’, M’sian family learns that he is actually alive

RECENTLY, a family was notified minutes before cremation that they were about to cremate the wrong individual, making the family feel bamboozled.

The Taman Desa Permai family was about to start the cremation when they got a call from the prison department informing them that their son, who they assumed was dead and about to be burned, was alive, NST reports.

They were told their son was still in the department’s care even though he was incarcerated in Sungai Buloh Prison. Soon after, authorities discovered that the body that was ready to be cremated was actually his cellmate.

A family member, identified only as Chantren, 45, told news sites that their son, who was residing in Selayang, had been detained on Feb 28 and was currently being held at the Sungai Buloh Prison.

He did not state why his son was detained. He added that the family was informed that their son had passed away in detention the day before, on March 2, after going unconscious while incarcerated. The family was informed to pick the body up at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“We went to hospital on March 3. However, we weren’t allowed to see the body. We were also told that the post-mortem examination had been completed.”

He claimed they were then allowed to inspect the body after signing the paperwork. Chantren claimed that when they saw the body, they were baffled since it did not resemble their son.

“There were surgical marks and stitches on his head. His head was also shaven clean,” he explained.

The entire family was mourning and planning when they abruptly received a call from the Prison’s Department.

“They told us that we had the wrong body. The body was instead of his cell mate, who had died of lung failure. They said our son was still alive, and immediately asked us to do a video call.”

Chantren claimed that the family had allegedly spent about RM20,000 on the cremation fees, a tent rental, catering, and food.

The boy’s mother said she has reported the incident to the Jinjang police station.