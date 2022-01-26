Juventus agree RM355m deal for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic – report

ROME: Juventus have agreed to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic (pix) in a deal worth €75 million (RM355m), Sky Italia reported on Tuesday.

The deal would be the most expensive of the January transfer window so far, with Serie A's joint-top scorer Vlahovic set to earn a reported €7m (RM33m) per year in Turin.

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade said on Italian television on Monday night that the club’s “doors were open” for offers, but set a price tag of €70m (RM331m).

The Serbian, who joined the Florence club in July 2018, was named Best Young Player in Serie A last season after scoring 21 league goals.

He has continued that form with another 17 this season under new coach Vincenzo Italiano, a record matched only by Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

Vlahovic’s departure seemed inevitable after Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso announced in October last year that the striker had turned down offers of an extension to his deal, which was set to expire in June 2023.

Juventus are fifth in Serie A, six points ahead of seventh-placed Fiorentina with a game in hand. – Reuters