K-KOMM agencies ready to disseminate latest information on floods

ALOR SETAR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM), through its agencies, will play a role in helping the people prepare for any eventualities of floods during the northeast monsoon season this year.

K-KOMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek (pix) said it includes making public announcements regarding the latest information on floods and areas at risk of being hit by the disaster.

“One of our main tasks at K-KOMM through our agencies, which are the Information Department, the Broadcasting Department including RTM and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), is to disseminate the latest information on areas that may be affected by floods.

“This is to ensure that residents can make preparations in advance,” he told reporters after the ministry’s Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony (northern zone) here today.

He said K-KOMM is working closely with the National Disaster Management Agency and the Malaysian Meteorological Department to get the latest weather and flood updates.

“We have also discussed with our frontliners, namely the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force so that our journalists can participate in operations in areas affected by floods to obtain the latest information and share them with the public,” he said.

In addition, Mohammad said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission would cooperate with telecommunication service providers to disseminate flood-related information quickly through the short message service (SMS).

Earlier, 50 employees of various agencies under K-KOMM in the northern zone received the APC 2021. Also present was Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (international news service) Jamaluddin Muhammad who is also discharging the duties of the editor-in-chief.-Bernama