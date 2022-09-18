K-KOMM will lift creative industry to better position: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) will lift the creative industry to a better position that can contribute to the country’s economic standing, its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said.

He said for the government had established MyCreative Ventures, an agency to transform crafts and creative activities so that the industry can generate income, and become marketable domestically and abroad.

“As the third branch of the ministry, in addition to telecommunications and communications as well as broadcasting, it is the ministry’s duty for us to lift the creative industry.

“The government wants the creative industry to create jobs, increase incomes and be a branch that can develop and restore the national economy,” he said when officiating the fourth edition of the Kembara Riuh Keluarga Malaysia (KRKM) in Kelantan ‘RIUH SOKMO! Bersama Celcom’ in the Keretech district council mini stadium here tonight.

On RIUH, Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP, said the programme will continue from one state to another with the intention to stimulate, create awareness and provide opportunities to new industry players.

“We want to change hobby-based and art activities into an industry, an enterprise and something that can generate income for those involved.

“RIUH is not only held because we want to hold a fiesta. It is a movement, an effort for people who have skills to dabble and build creative activities to generate income and contribute to the national economy,” he added.

RIUH SOKMO! Bersama Celcom’, held from yesterday till tomorrow, is aimed to empower local creative industry enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and practitioners in the country and shows the government’s concern and commitment to restore the creative industry following the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama