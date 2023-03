KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has announced a RM700 bonus for state civil servants and political appointees in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Announcing the matter during the Kelantan State Assembly meeting in Kota Darulnaim today, Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said the assistance was for their preparations to celebrate Aidilfitri.

He added that the state government also agreed to increase the village headmen's allowance from RM1,100 to RM1,500. -Bernama