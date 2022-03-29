K’tan assembly: Give 50 pct discount on water bill to quell people’s anger

KOTA BHARU: Galas state assemblyman, Mohd Syabuddin Hashim has proposed that the state government offers a 50 per cent water bill discount to consumers affected by water supply problems in Kelantan.

He said the initiative could reduce the people’s anger towards the state government over prolonged water supply-related issues.

“Over 3,000 residents at Galas constituency have experience water supply issues since last year due to the failure to build a water treatment plant (LRA) in Bukit Cupak.

“This was among the reason cited by Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) for not being able to resolve this matter,” the Barisan Nasional assemblyman said during a debate session on the motion of thanks on the Royal Address here today.

In a separate development, he said the percentage of Orang Asli children aged between five and 11 who have received the Covid-19 vaccination was still low.

Meanwhile, Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the Kelantan government is setting up a geochemistry laboratory to increase mining revenues in the state.

“With the laboratory, we hope to identify several types of mineral, as well as to ensure that the minerals produced through mining activities are diverse and valuable,” he said in response to a question from Mohd Adanan Hassan (PAS-Kelaboran) at the Kelantan State Assembly here today.

In an effort to control mining activities, he said the state government had controlled the entry and exit of lorries carrying minerals from the mining area, as well as set up guardhouses at the manganese mining activities in Aring, Gua Musang.

According to the ruling, the royalty rate was set at seven per cent for iron ore, manganese (12 per cent), feldspar (12 per cent), tin ore (12 per cent) and other minerals (12 per cent), he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 100 drones are being used in Kelantan to strengthen and increase the productivity of the agricultural sector in the state in line with the development of Industrial Revolution 4.0.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said of the total, 80 drones come under the supervision of the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority.

In reply to a supplementary question from Mohd Syahbuddin, Tuan Mohd Saripudin said the state government conducted a series of drone technology courses, including providing advice for farmers to assist in padi farming.

In a reply to a question by Mohd Nazlan Mohamed Hasbullah (PAS-Limbongan), State Youth, Sports and Non-governmental organisation (NGO) committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said the state government has channelled RM55,690 this year through the Integrated Initiative Programme to address the issue of drug high-risk areas in Bachok and Kota Bharu.-Bernama