K’tan records highest drug-related criminal cases last year: Tengku Maimun

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan recorded the highest number of criminal cases related to drug abuse with 3,683 cases last year, said Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat (pix).

She said of that number, the registration of cases in the High Court under section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 stood at 72 cases, 254 cases in the Sessions Court and 3,357 cases in the Magistrate's Court.

“From January to December last year, the total number of civil and criminal case registrations at all court levels in the Kota Bharu Court Complex was 13,579.

“Of that number, 6,412 were criminal cases and the highest number of criminal cases registered involved drug-related offences,“ she said when speaking at the opening ceremony of the Kota Bharu Court Complex, here today.

Earlier, Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail Petra officiated at the opening ceremony which was also attended by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh.

Tengku Maimun also said cases involving sexual offences against children registered at the Kota Bharu Sessions Court last year were worrying with 59 cases recorded compared to only 18 cases involving sexual crimes against adults.

“All parties must always be vigilant in ensuring that the rights and welfare of children who are a vulnerable group are always given priority and child victims are given appropriate protection.

“On the part of the Court, sexual crimes against children are always given priority where the proceedings are handled in a special sexual crime court against children,“ she added.

She called on all parties to unite and play their roles to eradicate this problem because of the atrocious consequences it creates that can destroy the future, especially the future of the young generation and impede the physical and spiritual development of the people. -Bernama