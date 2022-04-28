K'tan records RM78 mln losses from 367 fires so far this year: JBPM

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) recorded 367 fires in the state, with losses amounting to RM78 million, from January to April 26.

Its director, Zainal Madasin said the majority of the cases involved residential homes and business premises and most of them were recorded in Kota Bharu, Bachok and Tumpat.

“A total of 125 fires were recorded in January, 90 in February, 78 in March and 74 as of April 26.

“As a result of our investigations, we found that the fires were caused by several factors, such as weather (drought), negligence and short circuits,” he told reporters after the monthly gathering and JBPM Ops Raya ceremony at the Kelantan JBPM Headquarters here today.

Elaborating, Zainal said that throughout the same period also, three people were killed due to fires.

“A total of 1,742 calls were also received, including for fires, rescue ops and special tasks during that period,” he said.-Bernama