Kaali poster sparks outrage online

INDEPENDENT filmmaker Leena Manimekalai drew flak online days after she tweeted the poster of her latest documentary Kaali, Indianexpress reports.

The poster tweeted last Saturday shows a woman dressed as the Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag representing the LGBT community in her hand.

The Kaali poster sparked outrage online with many demanding her arrest, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.

#Arrestleenamanimekalai also started trending on Twitter.

The film was reportedly made under the ‘Rhythms of Canada’ segment programme at the Aga Kan museum in Toronto, a multimedia project exploring racial diversity.

Manimekalai said that the depiction of Kali in her film was not to spark hatred but to celebrate life and embrace love, portraying a goddess of free spirit.