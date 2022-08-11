KAB secures RM16.7m LOI for electrical installation works at Bon Kiara condo

PETALING JAYA: Engineering and energy solutions provider Kejuruteraan Asastera Bhd (KAB) has secured a letter of intent (LOI) worth RM16.7 million from Land Marker Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Bon Estates Sdn Bhd to undertake electrical services installation works for the proposed 44-storey Bon Kiara condominium project in Mont Kiara.

The scope of works involves the supply, delivery, installation, testing, and commissioning of electrical services installation and pile cap lightning protection earthing. This would be carried out in the upcoming Bon Kiara development, featuring two condominium towers with a total of 410 residential units, a multi-level and basement car park, and a club house.

KAB managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn said it is their second project with Bon Estates, after similar works for The Estate in Bangsar South in 2021.

“With this undertaking, our current M&E order book will increase to RM260.5 million, to be recognised over the next three years. We look forward to growing our M&E division and cover more projects in the construction and development sector,” added Lai.