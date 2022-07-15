KAFA teacher remanded for allegedly breaking student's leg

KUALA TERENGGANU: An Al-Quran and Fardu Ain class (KAFA) teacher at a school in Marang near here has been remanded for three days until Sunday for allegedly slamming a nine-year-old male student to his chair until the boy suffered a broken right leg.

The remand order against the man was issued by Kuala Terengganu Senior Assistant Registrar Rabiatul Adawiyyah Che Khalid.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris, when contacted, said the remand order was to enable an investigation carried out under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The victim was allegedly slammed onto his chair by the Kafa teacher during a class session on July 6 after the teacher got angry with his behaviour in the classroom.-Bernama