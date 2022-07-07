Kalwant hanged at Singapore prison

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Kalwant Singh(pix) was executed early today despite domestic and international efforts to halt the death sentence handed down to him 9 years ago for trafficking over 60g of diamorphine into Singapore.

Kalwant was arrested in the island republic on Oct 24, 2013, when he was 23 years old. He was handed the death penalty on June 1, 2016.

He filed a notice of motion on Tuesday to the Singapore Court of Appeal for a stay of his execution as well as a review of his conviction and sentence.

The court however dismissed his bid.

Kalwant’s date with the gallows comes less than three months after the execution of Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, which took place despite an international outcry and amid increasing scrutiny of the republic’s use of the death penalty.

He had an IQ of 69, a level recognised as a disability, and was reportedly coerced into committing the crime of drug trafficking.