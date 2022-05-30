Kamal Haasan, Anwar Ibrahim discuss corruption

PETALING JAYA: Indian film star Kamal Haasan is in town for a promotional stint on his latest film Vikram, which will premiere in Malaysia on June 3.

Among those the 67-year-old award-winning versatile actor met was opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR president posted photographs of him having dinner with Kamal on his Facebook page, saying the two discussed a number of issues, including the fight against corruption.

“I will be attending the grand premiere of Vikram in Kuala Lumpur on June 3,” Anwar posted.

The Indian actor has been seen to be a staunch supporter of Anwar’s political career, to the extent of endorsing him in the Port Dickson by-election, which saw Anwar elected into Parliament once again.