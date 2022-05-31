Kamara scores hattrick in Kuching City’s 5-1 trashing of Selangor 2

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuching City went on a goal-scoring spree as they trashed Selangor FC 2 5-1 in their Premier League match at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium tonight, with Abu Kamara scoring a hattrick.

The big win has also propelled Kuching City, coached by Irfan Bakti Abu Salim, to fourth place after nine matches, and in position for a promotion to the Super League next season.

Kuching City opened accounts in the 35th minute, with Kamara heading in a freekick from Mohamad Alif Hassan. The 25-year-old striker from Libera scored again with another header just before the end of the first half.

When the match resumed, the host team mounted repeated attacks and scored through Ghanaian import George Attram in the 73rd minute only to let Kuching City pile on the pressure just five minutes later when Shafizi Iqmal scored off a quick blitz in the 78th minute.

Four minutes later, Kamara completed his hattrick with a lob that deceived goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel in the 82nd minute.

Japanese defender Yuki Tanigawa added insult to injury by scoring the team’s fifth goal during injury time.

After nine matches so far, Kelantan FC leads the league with 22 points, followed by Johor Darul Ta’zim II (21), Terengganu FC II (19) and Kuching City (17).-Bernama