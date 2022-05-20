Kamarul Zaman appointed as special officer to PM for his expertise: PM

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today stressed that his special officer, Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff has the experience and expertise required to hold the post.

He said his office believed the political analysis is capable of carrying his duties well.

“He (Kamarul) is an experienced person in terms of expertise in the field we need...I believe he can carry out his duties as special officer in terms of policies.

“I also select the people I think are qualified, but if other parties feel he is not eligible, it does not mean we have to follow what the other parties said, we have made our own evaluation,“ he said.

He was commenting on the appointment of Kamarul Zaman as a special officer when met by reporters after the State Umno Liaison Committee Aidilfitri function at Terengganu Equestrian Resort here today.

Several portals today raised the issued on the appointment of Universiti Utara Malaysia International Study Centre senior lecturer as the special official to the prime minister even though he had been holding the post since last December.-Bernama