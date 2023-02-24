Kamil Othman appointed new Finas chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Kamil Othman has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In a Facebook post announcing the appointment today, Fahmi said Kamil was no stranger to the industry as he had served as Finas chief executive officer before.

“Congratulations to Datuk Kamil Othman on his appointment as the new Finas chairman,” he said.

Kamil replaced Senator Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa, whose service ended in December last year.

“Next week I will arrange a meeting (with him) to discuss several matters, including Finas’ direction, and study the findings and comments in the Auditor-General’s Report for the purpose of making improvement and rectification,” he said.

Fahmi also said the appointment of the new chairman of Finas Compulsory Screening Scheme would be made as soon as possible.

Kamil had also served as creative industry adviser to the Communications and Multimedia Ministry from January 2017 to August 2018 and Finas director from 2014 to 2016. -Bernama