Kampung Bukit Palas residents fume over dusty conditions

KUANTAN: Some residents of Kampung Bukit Palas in Cherating here, claim their lives have been disrupted because of the sand-mining operation there allegedly for a nearby development project.

Housewife Zaleha Abd Ghani, 52, said the sand mining operation which is taking place less than 30 metres from her house, began last November, and since then she had to close the door and windows all time to keep the dust out.

Zaleha who has been living there for 14 years with her four children and neighbours also claimed that the health of her family members has been affected as she has been having frequent coughs lately.

“Sand mining operators should take appropriate measures such as building barriers to prevent dust, but what was installed was a net... of course sand dust can still fly through when the wind blows,“ she told reporters here today.

Zaleha was met after attending a residents’ meeting with Beserah assemblyman, Andansura Rabu in the village, which was also attended by a sand and timber entrepreneur in the area.

Rokiah Yusuf, 64, also shared the same problem and claimed that since the sand mining operations started near her house last October, she could no longer take a walk in front of the house she has been staying in the past 50 years.

She is also concerned about the health of her family members as she and some of her grandchildren suffer from asthma.

“We were told that this project might take two years. If it’s been like this for a few months, we can’t imagine what the situation will be like (until the project is finished).

“I hope the relevant parties take immediate action. We like development because it is for our grandchildren as well but having been living here for a long time, we see the dust problem is jeopardising our health,“ she said.

Another resident, Zahari Noor Embung, 54, said that although the company clean the road, it is only a temporary solution, as patches of sand that spilled from the lorry also pose a risk to motorcyclists due to slippery condition.

Zahari, who has been living there for 15 years, claimed that they are also wary of timber trucks moving in and out of a logging site a few kilometres from the village.

The logging project is scheduled to be completed within the next six months if the weather is good.

“We are worried as the main road to the village is very badly damaged due to the movements of the heavy lorries carrying sand and timber logs frequently, thus creating a constant danger for us and our children ,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Andansura said he would meet other parties involved to find a ‘win-win’ solution after the sand and timber businessman present today promised to take action to ease the problem.

Among them is installing and raising the barriers to keep out the dust and using the appropriate cover to prevent sand from spilling on the road for the comfort of about 300 families in the village.

“They also agreed not to start lorry operations at certain times on the school day including before 8 am to ensure the safety of residents and teenagers who ride motorcycles to school,“ he said.-Bernama