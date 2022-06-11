Kampung Tersang still flooded due to overflow of Sungai Lanchang

PASIR MAS: Several areas in ​​Kampung Tersang in Rantau Panjang here are still inundated, believed to be due to overflow of Sungai Lachang which occurred since Friday.

A Kampung Tersang resident Mohd Hirwan Rajiuon, 41, said as of this afternoon, his house was still inundated and the water level has reached 0.4 metres.

“The water level started to rise on Friday although there was no heavy rain. However, when I woke up around 6.30 am, I realised my house compound and the ground floor area was flooded,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

“This afternoon, the situation has not changed. I believe this happened due to flow of water from both Sungai Lanchang and Sungai Golok,” he said adding the water level of Sungai Golok was quite high at the moment.

Mohd Hirwan who owns a pet shop, said the incident caused several items for sale placed on the ground floor of the house, such as bird cages and animal feed to be destroyed.

Another resident, Ramlah Mohamad, 63, said the floods came unexpectedly as it did not rain heavily.

“Until midday, water has not entered my house, only the house compound was flooded.

“Thankfully the water was not that deep. However, as the surrounding areas were flooded, my family members took the initiative to construct a raised platform as it was difficult to wade through the water when doing our daily business in Rantau Panjang town,“ said Ramlah who lives in the house with 10 family members.

Meanwhile, Pasir Mas Disaster Management Secretariat (PA) Capt. Mohd Arif Mohd Zain said the surrounding and affected areas are still being monitored after water level at Sungai Golok showed an upward trend.

“As of 8 am today, the water level of Sungai Golok rose to 7.9 metres, 0.9 meters above the alert level,“ he said.-Bernama