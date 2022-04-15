Kaneka new PCR test kit can simultaneously detect Covid-19 Omicron, Delta variants

KUALA LUMPUR: Kaneka Corporation has released KANEKA RT-PCR Kit ‘SARS-CoV-2 (Omicron/Delta) ver.2’, a real-time PCR test kit capable of simultaneously detecting the Omicron (BA.1), ‘Stealth’ Omicron (BA.2), and Delta variants of Covid-19.

The kit has a suggested retail price of 121,000 yen (for 100 tests), including tax, according to a statement. (100 yen = RM3.34)

This test kit uses a proprietary reagent developed using Kaneka's molecular testing-related technologies to detect the presence of three variants with a single PCR test.

This is expected to help reduce the burden placed by testing and to assist with selecting the best suitable drugs and treatment approaches for each variant in clinical settings.

Kaneka has already released the KANEKA Direct RT-PCR Kit SARS-CoV-2, an in-vitro diagnostic reagent that uses Kaneka's original sample processing technology to produce test results in less than an hour.

Also released are KANEKA RT-PCR Kit ‘SARS-CoV-2 (L452R/E484Q/E484K/N501Y)’, which can detect four variants simultaneously, and KANEKA RT-PCR Kit ‘SARS-CoV-2 (Omicron/Delta)’ which can detect the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19.

These Kaneka products are being used at major sporting events and for pre-travel PCR testing, as well as in medical facilities and testing centres. These products make it possible to quickly test large numbers of samples.

Kaneka is taking a wide range of measures to combat Covid-19. These include the launching of the ‘Infection Initiative Team’, which conducts research and development regarding infection control measures including Covid-19.-Bernama