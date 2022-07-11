‘Karnival Jom Beli Rumah’ to offer 10,000 affordable homes nationwide: Reezal Merican

KEPALA BATAS: ‘Karnival Jom Beli Rumah 2022’, scheduled to be held at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur for three days beginning July 15, will offer 10,000 affordable homes nationwide, said Housing ad Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican(pix).

He said the carnival is primarily aimed at youths and the B40 and M40 groups.

“The three-day carnival, organised by the ministry, will feature 40 exhibitors from the government including various agencies and private developers and will give the public the opportunity to find properties.

“We are offering a total of 10,000 housing units nationwide priced at RM300,000 and below at the carnival,“ he told reporters after the Kepala Batas parliamentary sacrificial ritual programme at the Taman Penaga Permai surau in Penaga here today.

Reezal Merican, who is also Kepala Batas MP, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will officiate at the launch of the carnival on July 15. Various financial institutions will also be represented to help, especially young people, in the process of purchasing a home.

Apart from this, Reezal said his team will also present several initiatives to the people, especially the younger group, in efforts to assist them to buy their first home as aspired by Ismail Sabri in his mission for one home per family.

“We want to encourage young people to buy homes so that is why we are bringing in funders (financial institutions) so that the prospective buyers will be aware of the initiatives offered to them.

“Karnival Jom Beli Rumah this time is to help the younger group to buy their first homes because they face constraints to purchase homes, especially related to the down payment or deposit to buy a house, and they do not have salary slips because some of them work in the gig economy,“ he said.

Reezal Merican said the carnival’s target was not only the B40 group but also for the M40 group because housing units worth RM300,000 to RM800,000 were also unsold throughout the country and this would be an opportunity for them to be sold to the public.

“M40 housing units costing RM300,000 and above cannot be sold, so we hope that through the carnival, these units can also move. We want to open the widest possible space to Malaysians who have gone through the recovery process of the Movement Control Order (MCO),“ he also said.

He added that the carnival would also be taken to zones across the country to give the public the opportunity to see the prospects of real estate, especially houses, and then to buy a home of their choice.-Bernama