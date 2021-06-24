Kasa outlines 34 action strategies for anti-corruption plan

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) today launched the 2021-2025 Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) which outlines 34 action plans including encompassing financial management, governance and environmental management.

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man(pix) said the initiatives in the five-year plan also included the aspect of managing the environment and water to ensure it is in keeping with the main mission of the ministry, namely, 'Ensuring Sustainable Environmental Preservation'.

“The plan is a living document which will undergo an improvement phase in the fifth year to ensure its relevance with the current situation,” he said at the virtual launching of the OACP.

Also present were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki and KASA secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang.

Tuan Ibrahim urged KASA’s personnel to give their full commitment in implementing every OACP initiative on a continuous basis at every level in the effort to form noble ethical values and strong identity.

The 82-page KASA OACP is available at https://online.flippingbook.com/view/72550875/81/ .

Meanwhile, Azam said MACC was involved in the Corruption Risk Management (CRM) workshop during the development stage of KASA OACP, whereby through CRM, all risks and problems in an organisation could be identified.

“If the environment is not well looked after by its (KASA) officers, it will lead to numerous problems. Actions without integrity in the task of conserving the environment will affect the survival of human beings who depend on the environment and water,” he said. -Bernama