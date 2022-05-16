Kasa’s programmes at Expo 2020 Dubai generates RM16.33b in potential trade, investment

KUALA LUMPUR: Business programmes led by the Ministry of Environment and Water Malaysia (Kasa) at the recently concluded Expo 2020 Dubai have provided opportunities for local industries to expand their green footprint globally with RM16.33 billion in potential trade and investment leads garnered.

In a statement today, minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said the trade and investment leads were generated through the signing of 19 partnership documents with parties from various nations as well as 246 business enquiries received during business matching sessions.

The memorandums of understanding (MoU), memorandums of cooperation and letters of intent signed alone are valued at RM12.31 billion.

“In line with the theme of Kasa’s programmes which was ‘Green Growth: Ready for Global Opportunities’, the ministry wanted to provide opportunities for our local industries to access global markets and forge international partnerships and investments,” he said.

He said this would aid the local industries’ economic recovery that was affected by Covid-19 as well as grow the green economy.

“There were also collaborations with various parties on a government-to-government and government-to-business levels,” he said.

The ministry said together with its agencies, the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) and National Water Services Commission (SPAN), it had hosted five trade and business programmes during the expo to promote sustainable solutions relating to environmental and water sectors.

It said the programmes were participated by 72 companies who were given opportunities to link up and partner with global partners, including from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“A collaboration with the UAE involves sewerage technology from Malaysia by Indah Water Konsortium (IWK),” it said.

It said amongst the MoUs signed was a collaboration with the Netherlands on flood mitigation and with Australia on the subject of governance modelling between states for the responsibility of pollutants in rivers and water bodies.

Meanwhile, it said Malaysian companies that forged deals at the expo during Kasa week included Intelligent Aqua Sdn Bhd, Potaglas Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Pipeco Tanks Sdn Bhd and PTS Tech Solution Sdn Bhd, involving international collaboration and cooperation programmes, product research and development activities as well as MoU.

“Kasa’s programmes at the expo is part of the ministry’s initiative to involve all stakeholders in our national climate change agenda.

“Industry and international cooperation are also crucial in our country’s aim to achieve net-zero emissions earliest in 2050, including through sharing of knowledge and expertise,” it added. - Bernama