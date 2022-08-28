Kasatkina bags second title in hardcourt swing ahead of US Open

RUSSIAN Daria Kasatkina(pix) will go into the U.S. Open brimming with confidence after winning her second title on Saturday in the hardcourt swing leading up to the Grand Slam in New York.

Top seed Kasatkina defeated Daria Saville 6-4 6-4 in the final at the inaugural Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby, with the contest lasting nearly two hours.

It was Kasatkina's second singles title of the season after she won the Silicon Valley Classic crown in San Jose earlier this month.

The world number nine will face Britain's Harriet Dart in the opening round of the U.S. Open, the year's final Grand Slam.

Kasatkina's best performance at the U.S. Open came in 2017 when she reached the round of 16.-Reuters