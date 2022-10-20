Kasthuri Patto not contesting in GE15 (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Two-term Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto (pix) has announced her decision not to contest the parliamentary seat in the coming general election, media reports.

Kasthuri reportedly said she decided against contesting to pave the way for future leaders to lead the party (DAP) and country.

She also credited the late Karpal Singh for her electoral debut.

Kasthuri, 43, the daughter of DAP strongman P. Patto, made her parliamentary debut in 2013, winning the Batu Kawan seat with a majority of 25,962 votes.