Kawasaki Frontale hammer JDT to top Group I

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Kawasaki Frontale lived up to their reputation as Asian club football giants when they thrashed Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 5-0 in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Group I match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here yesterday.

In the return-leg match, coach Toru Oniki’s men began in an aggressive fashion to break the deadlock as early as in the 14th minute through a freekick taken by midfielder Yasuto Wakizaka.

As JDT struggled to find a way back, the Japan League 1 (J1 League) champions hit the home team with a second goal through Yu Kobayashi in the 31st minute.

Kobayashi then scored with a powerful drive to make it 3-0 two minutes before the break.

Coach Benjamin Mora’s men tried to stage a fightback in the second half but to no avail.

There was no stopping Kawasaki Frontale, however, as they then made it 4-0 in the 81st minute through Marcio Barbosa before Chanathip Songkrasin sealed a stylish win for Kawasaki Frontale seven minutes later.

Earlier today, Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea notched their second win when they downed Guangzhou FC also 5-0 at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin.

After four matches, Kawasaki Frontale lead Group I with eight points. Ulsan Hyundai and JDT both have seven points each but the South Korean club are second on goal difference. Guangzhou, who have lost all four matches, prop up the table.-Bernama