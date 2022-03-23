Kazakh weightlifter Rahimov stripped of Rio Olympic gold

LAUSANNE: Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rahimov(pix) has been stripped of his Rio Olympics weightlifting gold medal and banned for eight years on charges of using a doping method.

The now 28-year-old won the under 77kg category Olympic gold in 2016 with a then world record clean and jerk lift of 214kg.

But on Tuesday sport’s top court CAS ruled that Rahimov had substituted his urine on four occasions which they deemed use of a prohibited method.

They banned him for eight years starting from January

2021, and cancelled all his results from March 2016 to and including January 2021.