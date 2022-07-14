Kazakhstan looks to attract companies which left Russian market

BAKU: Kazakhstan is looking to attract companies which left Russian market, Trend news agency reported.

The government needs to create conditions so that companies which recently left Russian market relocate to Kazakhstan, it reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

“Currently we are witnessing a global scramble for investment capital. Every second out of almost 1,400 large foreign companies suspended their activities or completely left the Russian market.

“The government should create favourable conditions for their relocation to Kazakhstan. This will give us good opportunities to increase the production of medium and high value-added goods,“ the president said.-Bernama