KBBM: Malaysians should be proud of local products - Fuziah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should show support for local products by buying and using goods which carry the ‘Made in Malaysia’ logo, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh.

She said the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) was launched to get the support of Malaysians for homegrown products.

“One of the main objectives of KBBM is to strengthen the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians by supporting our own products.

“We are the driving force to ensure that Malaysian goods gain more exposure and recognition internationally,“ she said at the launch of KBBM at Lotus’s Cheras here today.

Fuziah said the ministry is always committed to ensuring the Malaysian brand can expand its market overseas and are not limited to only selected products, such as food, beverages and cosmetics, but also handicrafts, furniture and fashion.

Touching on the collaboration with Lotus’s Malaysia, which is entering its sixth year this year, Fuziah said it has positively impacted the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

She said the initiative has enabled Lotus’s Malaysia to achieve an impressive result in 2022, with a total turnover of RM40.1 million compared to RM34.6 million in 2021.

The value of stock-keeping units (SKUs) has also increased from 1,633 SKUs in 2021 to 1,687 SKUs this year.

Speaking to reporters later, Fuziah said the ministry aims to increase KBBM’s overall sales value by 2.5 per cent this year.

The overall sales value generated last year was RM2.7 billion, with Lotus’s Malaysia recording sales of RM40.1 million, she added. -Bernama