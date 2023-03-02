KBS, 3 production staff referred to prosecution over fatal horse tripping during production

SEOUL: Police have referred KBS and three of its production crew members to the prosecution for further investigation and potential indictment on animal abuse charges related to the death of a horse during its television production, officials said Friday.

The public network came under fire after a video clip circulated last year showing a running horse tied to a rope trip over and crash violently to the ground during the filming of its historical drama series “The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won,“ aired in 2021-2022 period, reported Yonhap.

The horse died about a week after the fall allegedly without receiving proper medical care.

Police officials said KBS and three production crew members of the show were remitted to the prosecution last week for potential indictment on animal abuse charges.