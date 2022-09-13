KBS aims to empower youths, enliven sports industry through Budget 2023

JOHOR BAHRU: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) hopes to empower youths with development programmes and enliven the sports industry through Budget 2023.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) hoped that the Finance Ministry could provide an allocation to ensure the implementation of these initiatives.

He said the government, through KBS, always strived to ensure the future of the people, especially the youths, is secure.

“The Budget is decided at the Finance Ministry level, but the KBS’ efforts are to enliven the sports industry. When we enhance sports as a culture through the Malaysia Sports League, Malaysia Litte League and many others, then there will be a huge economic spillover.

“(In addition) programmes like the Malaysian Future Leader School (MFLS) can also spur the potential of youths as leaders, expose them to more responsibility through Undi18 and so on,” he told reporters after officiating the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Baru Uda Mini Arena Stadium here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the focus of the KBS through Budget 2023.

Ahmad Faizal said the ministry also aimed to further enhance the development of e-sports, which is seen to have a huge potential for growth

“We see that e-sports has a very big potential (to be expanded), besides other youth development programmes. This is among the government’s efforts to ensure the future of the country is secure,” he said.

Budget 2023 is expected to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Oct 7.

Previously, Ismail Sabri was reported to have said that the Budget this time would, among others, give emphasis to the welfare of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), besides taking into account the country’s preparedness to face the possibility of a more challenging global economic crisis.-Bernama