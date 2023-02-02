KBS has given nod for construction of Bukit Merbau Sports Complex: Exco

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has given approval for the construction of the Bukit Merbau Sports Complex in Pasir Puteh, near here, according to Kelantan Youth Development, Sports and NGOs Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat (pix).

The state executive councillor (Exco) said construction of the complex, which is among the venues of the 2026 Kelantan Malaysia Games (Sukma), will be carried out from this month.

He said the tender for the project was issued in August last year.

“At its last meeting, KBS agreed to proceed with the construction of the complex which will start from this month.

“The eligible company will be selected by the ministry to build this complex which costs RM256 million and is expected to be fully completed in 2025,“ he told reporters after opening Lite Superbowl, at a mall here today.

The Bukit Merbau Sports Complex will have six facilities with the main one being a stadium equipped with a football pitch and an athletics track with a seating capacity of 20,000 people.

The others are an indoor arena with multi-purpose courts; a hockey stadium with two fields; a squash centre; a lawn bowls court and shooting range with indoor shooting facilities with a capacity of 100 to 1,000 spectators. -Bernama