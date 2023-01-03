KBS, MFL organise big screen screening of four Super League matches

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) are continuing their efforts to enliven the 2023 Super League by working together for big screen showing of four matches this month.

The four matches include the clash between Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC and Terengganu FC which will be shown at Dataran Batu Buruk, Kuala Terengganu tonight followed by the Kelantan FC versus Penang FC match on March 5 at the Batu Uban Youth and Sports Complex.

The other two matches are the Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC against Negeri Sembilan FC derby on March 11 which can be seen on a big screen at Kompleks Belia dan Sukan Paroi, Seremban while the match between Kelantan United and KDA on March 13 will be shown at Dataran Starwalk, Majlis Bandaraya Alor Setar.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said this is one of KBS’s programmes to further showcase football matches and foster sportsmanship and local community unity.

“These four big screen screenings are being continued as the programme was well received by the local community during the recent ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2022 and Hockey World Cup 2023 matches.

“Based on the data we collected for the big screening programme, for the two screenings of the AFF Cup, 150,000 people came out to watch. Because of the popularity of the big screen we will continue to spend on the programme,“ she said told press conference on the collaboration at Menara KBS here today.

At the same time, Hannah hinted that this programme will continue for future matches after evaluating the reception given by the fans for the first four screenings.

“I ask the supporters to come out en masse because if there are not many people at that location, maybe we will move it to a place where there are more supporters, so it is up to each supporter to make this big screening programme a success,“ she said.

Meanwhile, MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said: “This programme can help enliven the league and the competing clubs. MFL will further work with KBS regarding any agenda involving the Malaysian League this season and next.” -Bernama