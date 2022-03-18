KBS monitoring Shereen's achievements: Ahmad Faizal

SHAH ALAM: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is monitoring the achievements of national athlete Shereen Samson Vallabouy who succeeded in conquering the 400-metre event in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Kansas, USA, early this month.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) said the achievements of Shereen is a matter to be proud of as the athlete has brought honours to country’s name.

“She has been our athletic and the lass is from Ipoh where I am the MP for Tambun. She has won a scholarship in a U.S university and had brought glory to the country. This is something we are proud of.

“A lot of people are saying that we did not make noise about that (Shereen’s victories). Of course, we are proud but not to the level that we want to declare a public holiday. We are all very proud of her and we will continue to monitor her achievements,” he said in a media conference after the launch of Malaysia Sports League 2022 (MSL 2022) at the Panasonic Sports Complex here.

Ahmad Faizal explained that his officer had contacted the 23-year-old runner’s mother, Josephine Mary who was a former national runner over the success of her daughter and in fact the ministry will be launching a programme with Josephine at her academy.

“Not only Shereen but many other talented athletes under Josephine Mary are also under the radar of the National Sports Council. Obviously we will continue to give support to Josephine Mary and her husband, Samson Vallabouy in taking the initiative to develop new talents. We have been providing support and if need be, we will cooperate with the Malaysia Athletics Federation (MAF),” he said

The media had earlier reported that national athlete Shereen Samson Vallabouy created a sensation in the 400 metres event in the Division 2 Indoor Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg. Kansas early this month.

Shereen who represented Winona State University in Minnesota won the event in 53.79 seconds which set her a new personal record and the record of the national championship.

In this regard, commenting on MSL 2022 which kicked off in stages in several state tomorrow, Ahmad Faizal said it is an investment for the future to ensure Malaysia is not depleted of talents in the sports arena.

“Efforts to scout for talents would mobilised via MSL to make sports a culture among the people via an lifestyle active while looking for talents at the grassroots level.

“In MSL 2022 , several sports would be the focus among them are futsal, netball, sepak takraw, badminton and basketball in which we are targeting 140,000 participants at district, state and national level for the talent pool,” he said

Ahmad Faizal said, the public is welcome to visit the state Youth and Sports Department (JBS) or the nearest Youth and Sports Office to get information and register to participate for MSL2022.-Bernama