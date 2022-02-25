KBS monitors situation of U-23 players, officials stranded in Cambodia

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is constantly monitoring the situation of nine players and three officials of the Under-23 (U-23) football team who are stranded in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, following Covid-19 infections.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) said KBS is working closely with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to ensure that all 12 individuals who are currently undergoing quarantine there, can return home safely.

“(From) The information I got, their health and condition is good and after they are quarantined, we will immediately bring them back. There is nothing to worry about,” he said when met at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here today, after the book launch of ‘Datuk Shukor Salleh -- General Padang’ which was also attended by the legendary football squad of the 70s era.

Commenting on the launch of the biography, Ahmad Faizal described it as relevant in enlightening today's athletes on the sacrifices of previous generations.

“This book is a benchmark that tells the story and sacrifice of a footballer or athlete who rose from school to achieve his dreams and finally using football as a platform to find his destiny in the pre-internet era,“ he said.