KBS open to discussions to set up motorsports hub in Malacca , says deputy minister

MALACCA: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is open to discussions to set up a motorsports hub in Malacca, said its Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim (pix).

He said Malacca has the potential to become a hub for motorsports not only on the circuit but also for convoy events as the state is often the focus of motorcyclists from home and abroad doing such activities.

“The discussion is not just about creating a hub but about organising more programmes under Rakan Sukan, all of this can be done under the Motoring Circuit programme involving motorcycles and cars,“ he said.

Adam Adli was speaking to the media after attending the Konvoi Kembara Merdeka Seri Setia programme in conjunction with the State-level National Day Celebration in Malacca which took place at Dataran Bandaraya MBMB here today. The flagging-off ceremony was officiated by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tan Sri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

He said that so far there has been no official discussion or application by the Malacca state government regarding the setting up of a motorsports hub in the state.

“We have no problem discussing if there is a high demand and the application is channeled to KBS. It’s just that there is no official application from the state government so far.

“If there is a proposal, we will discuss and implement it according to the appropriateness and available provisions. I believe that if there is cooperation from all parties, nothing is impossible,“ he said. -Bernama