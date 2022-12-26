KBS stepping up efforts to resolve problems faced by SAs, athletes: Adam Adli

SEPANG: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is stepping up efforts to resolve problems faced by sports associations (SAs) and athletes in the country, said its deputy minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim (pix).

He said that through engagement sessions held, his ministry is fine-tuning mechanisms to solve the problems faced, especially on the welfare of athletes, sports facilities and sports development at the grassroots level.

“Right now we are in the process of compiling all the input we have taken from sports associations and para sports, podium athletes and national athletes.

“Through the engagement sessions held, we have a clearer picture of the problems they face. Problems that have been lingering and may have been voiced out before,“ he said.

Adam Adli said this when met by reporters at the sending off ceremony for two Malaysian e-sports teams, Todak and Haq, who will be competing in ​​the Mobile Legends Bang Bang M4 World Championship, at the KL International Airport, here, today.

Adam Adli, meanwhile, informed that KBS is now in the final phase of finalising the guidelines for managing the development of e-sports in the country.

According to him, the guidelines for e-sports are very important to manage the sport in a more orderly and safe manner.

“All sports that are played including at the professional level have guidelines for the governance of the sport itself, so it is very important that we have such guidelines.

“E-sports is a sport that is growing very rapidly in the country and these guidelines will ensure that it is well structured for cohesive development,“ he said.

He added that the guidelines will also help the youth involved in the sport thus acting as an effective mechanism to protect their data in the future.-Bernama