KBS strongy encourages sports activities at family, community levels: Ti

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) strongly encourages sports activities from the family and community level as a way of life now instead of just focusing on competitive sports, said its Deputy Minister Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker.

Ti said this was because the activity could be joined by various age groups, did not require huge costs and was able to strengthen ties among families and the community.

“KBS focuses on promoting a sports culture for all as it benefits individuals, families, communities and the nation.

“When active in sports, an individual is less at risk of getting diseases and this can reduce the government’s burden of bearing the high cost of healthcare,“ he told Bernama at the Pahang state-level Fit & Active Family 2022 programme at the Bukit Galing General Operations Force (PGA) Camp here. today.

Also present were Beserah assemblyman Andansura Rabu and PGA Southeast Brigade commander SAC Datuk Hasan Basri Ahmad Safar.

Ti said family sports could also be used as a platform to unearth new talents for competitive sports when certain sports become a way of life and culture.

He also hoped that the private sector could provide support for the organisation of sports activities from the community level, which was where producing highly talented athletes starts.

“When the ministry wants to organise sports activities, of course it requires expenditure, apart from having to take into account the cost of maintaining facilities. Here we expect support from the private sector to jointly develop the country’s sports industry, “he said.-Bernama